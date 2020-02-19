Lions Legends Headline 2020 Orange Helmet Awards

The BC Lions Football Club today announced that a panel of iconic franchise legends consisting of Al Wilson, Lui Passaglia, Nick Hebeler and Sean Millington will serve as keynote speakers for the 2020 Orange Helmet Awards presented by Johnston Meier Insurance Agencies Group. This year’s event takes place on Friday, March 20th at the Westin Bayshore.

“Each of these men is an iconic figure in the history of the BC Lions organization with incredible stories to tell,” said Jamie Taras, the club’s Director of Community Partnerships.

“This panel of superstars spans decades of Lions football history and their presence will surely create another memorable night for the Orange Helmet Awards in support of amateur football.”

Wilson- an inductee into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the BC Lions Wall of Fame and a member of the club’s 50th Anniversary Dream Team unveiled in 2003, Al anchored the offensive line from 1972-86 and was selected as a CFL All-Star seven times in that span. He also won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman Award in 1977 and would earn a Grey Cup ring in 1985. His final ten seasons (1977-86) coincided with the most dominant ten-year stretch in club history where they compiled a record of 101-56-5.

Passaglia- the pride of East Vancouver and Notre Dame High School realized his childhood dream when he first suited up for the Lions in 1976. The rest, as they say, is history. Pro football’s all-time leading scorer, Lui also holds club records for most field goals (805), converts (1,045) and singles (305). Lui is perhaps best known for his winning field goal as time expired against Baltimore in the 1994 Grey Cup at BC Place. Lui also earned Grey Cup rings in 1985 and in his final ever CFL game in 2000 where his field goal with 1:25 remaining stood as the winning points against Montreal.

Hebeler- one of the more charismatic and flashy players in club history, Nick joined the Lions as a territorial exemption in 1979 out of Simon Fraser and would go on to play seven seasons with his hometown squad. One of the best defensive ends of his era, he was named a CFL All-Star after recording a career-high 14 sacks in 1982. Nick also forced eight fumbles, blocked three kicks in his Lions career and sipped from the Grey Cup in 1985. Nick was named to the club’s Wall of Fame and 50th Anniversary Dream Team in 2003.

Millington- the North Vancouver native and Grey Cup champion with the Lions in both 1994 and 2000 currently sits third on the club’s all-time rushing list with 4,984 yards. Sean was named a CFL All-Star on three occasions and won the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 1997 after setting the club’s single-game record with 212 rushing yards earlier that season. Sean was also named Most Valuable Canadian in the 2000 Grey Cup victory over Montreal. He is a member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the BC Lions Wall of Fame.

The Orange Helmet Awards is a marquee event on the Lions calendar that has raised nearly one million dollars since its inception. Proceeds from the event support amateur football in our province and honour champions at all levels from last season.

The creation and vision of Lions late president and CEO Bob Ackles, the Orange Helmet Awards also recognize pioneers of football in British Columbia, outstanding coaches and those who have spent years in support of grassroots football development.

