In light of current events regarding the respiratory illness related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is increasingly clear that we owe it to each other to take some extraordinary and temporary measures. The health and safety of the entire BC Lions and CFL family is paramount.

As a result, the BC Lions are taking precautionary measures and will not be proceeding with the Orange Helmet Awards on Friday, March 20th as planned.

The club has also announced that our free agent camps in the U.S. and regrettably, school visits and other community outreach programs will be cancelled out of caution for our communities as well as our players. These events, as well as the Dance Team auditions scheduled for Sunday, March 22nd will all be postponed until further notice.