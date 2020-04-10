In the latest instalment of Baker’s Archives, we take a look back at a trip to Montreal in August of 2016 where a domination of the lowly Alouettes proved to be a mere afterthought compared to what the visiting Lions endured as they tried to make their way home after the contest. What followed was a layover like no other.

A trip to Montreal from BC for just one game is hectic at the best of times. No two CFL cities are further apart and even in today’s world of charter flights, it isn’t easy to adjust the body clocks for what normally is less than a 48-hour roundtrip experience.

On this particular voyage, mechanical problems on the team’s plane resulted in the entire squad staying an additional 15 hours in Montreal. Wild bus drivers, blistering heat and an impromptu jam session by Lions players while waiting in the airport terminal would soon be forever etched in the minds of players and staff.

Adding to the excitement was the fact a group of 20-plus Lions fanatics were on the trip. Communications and Content Manager Matt Baker gives an inside view on one of the more whacky 36-hour periods in recent club history.

The Backdrop

With a 3-2-0 record heading into this August 4th clash at Molson Stadium, the 2016 Lions were in the midst of crafting a pretty remarkable turnaround story. It was Wally Buono’s first year back as head coach after leaving the sidelines following the 2011 Grey Cup victory. Jeff Tedford had replaced Mike Benevides as head coach for a 2015 campaign where the Lions finished a lacklustre 7-11-0 before being blown away by Calgary in the Western Semi-Final.

Buono’s return coupled with the emergence of Jonathon Jennings as a full-time starting QB were the main catalysts behind a 12-6-0 campaign and second place finish in the West. But at this point, many observers weren’t ready to crown the Lions just yet. Perhaps a big reason for that was a collapse in Calgary the week prior where the resilient Stampeders scored 15 points in the final 2:19 of regulation and then sealed their 44-41 overtime win when Tommie Campbell intercepted Jennings in the end zone on BC’s first possession. Growing pains. There was a few of those in this particular season. Kevin Glenn and the Alouettes would provide a nice opportunity to bounce back….

The Game

Like we said, the result itself was far from the highlight of this business trip but perhaps it made the post-game ordeal a little more easy to stomach. Jennings was on fire, completing 27 of 32 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown strike to Manny Arceneaux. Jeremiah Johnson ran for another major while rookie defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy continued to prove he was a solid find by the club’s US scouts by returning a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown to put it out of reach in the 3rd quarter. Final score: Lions 38 Alouettes 18. It would no doubt be a happy overnight flight back to Vancouver. And then the fun started…..

Bake’s Inside Takes: The Layover

Travelling home from a road game via charter aircraft is normally a rather seamless routine. Players and coaches quickly shower and change, while the club’s equipment and training staff do an excellent job packing up the locker room and loading all of the gear onto a separate truck. Typically, we are on the road to the airport tarmac between 60 and 90 minutes after the game ends and if all goes according to plan, the aircraft begins taxiing roughly another 60 minutes after we depart from the stadium.

On this night, we would all be reminded just how much we take this type of travel for granted. From this writer’s perspective, things first felt weird on the staff shuttle to Mirable Airport, an old cargo aviation centre about 30 minutes from Molson Stadium. You could tell our driver was in a major rush. Former TSN 1040 broadcaster Barry Macdonald, who was on the trip with Don Taylor broadcasting their afternoon show as part of the fan festivities, remarked that the guy “must have had a date he was late for.”

At one point he was right on a car’s tail, going about 120 KM per hour on the freeway. The shuttle was also clearly missing some shock absorbers as every time we drove over a speed bump, the vehicle shook like crazy. With only a dozen of us staff members on board, we kind all looked at each other in disbelief.

At any rate, we got to the abandoned terminal ahead of both the players bus and another one that was transporting the fans who were there for Operation Orange. Yet there was a weird feeling. Normally upon arrival, we board the plane right away. In this case, we were told to wait on the shuttle. Not too long after the other buses arrived, Air North crew members said the plane was having issues with its radar detector. For most of us lacking in aviation knowledge, we even knew that was trouble.

After determining they could not quickly fix the problem, we knew we wouldn’t be flying home that night. With the clock approaching 2 am local time, Buono, Director of Football Operations Neil McEvoy and then-Lions president Dennis Skulsky immediately started looking into hotel possibilities. A tourist hot spot like Montreal in the middle of the summer, coupled with the fact it was officially Friday morning meant the options were limited. Members of the flight crew- knowing a group of 46 football players was likely starving after playing a game- arranged for the in-flight meals to be brought off the plane and into the area where everyone was waiting.

There was even talk of taking a bus to Ottawa and borrowing the Edmonton Eskimos plane to fly home as they were slated to arrive in the nation’s capital later that day for a Saturday contest with the RedBlacks. While the coaching staff was already on their computers reviewing the game and looking ahead to a home tilt against Hamilton eight nights later, a block of hotel rooms was secured at, ironically, Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport on the other side of town.

By the time everyone – fans included – arrived by bus to the hotel, it was nearly 4 AM. Highlights of the check-in process included a few players walking down to get a bite to eat at Burger King and Chris Rainey catching a few Zs underneath his Florida Gators blanket on a hotel couch while everyone was checking in. As you might expect, a group of 70 people checking in at that time of the morning wasn’t a quick process.

After a few hours of sleep, it was back on the shuttle for an expected departure back home. Only, it still would not go as smooth as we anticipated..

The Jam Session… Capping Off Another Crazy Day

The staff shuttle drive back to Mirabel Airport was even more eventful than the one ten hours prior. We had a new driver who missed an exit on the freeway. No sweat. Only this individual decided to drive across the grass median divider and then across three lanes of oncoming traffic in order to make the exit on the other side. The winnabego didn’t miss us by much.

So far, the club’s content, communications, equipment and training staff had endured a lot just trying to get to the airport tarmac on two separate occasions. You could now add near-death experience to the list. Once again, we eventually arrived back at Mirabel. Only the plane still wasn’t ready. After a few uncomfortable moments without air conditioning, and long-time Lions trainer Billy Rechelt attending to a couple of the fans struggling with the humidity, we were told to exit our buses and go wait inside the old terminal building. That’s when the players started to have some fun. The impromptu “jam” session started when Jennings – an amateur drummer in his spare time – began tapping his water bottle on a chair. The always funny and entertaining Stephen Adekolu then led the way with his own music and dancing skills. Before long, every player in the vicinity was taking part.

It was a brilliant, off-the-cuff activity that took everyone’s mind off of the ordeal we were going through to get home. It also went viral on the club’s social media channels with hundreds of thousands of video views on Twitter and Facebook. The video was also picked up and aired on local Vancouver newscasts. By the time the plane finally took off around 2:00 PM local time, everyone involved remained in good spirits.

The Aftermath

The long layover perhaps provided a boost for the squad as they looked to prove to the rest of the league that their good start was no fluke. They returned home and took down the Tiger-Cats in a 45-38 thriller. After a home setback to the Stampeders on August 19th, they would win back-t0-back road games in Ottawa and Toronto.

The 2016 squad also lost just three regular season road games by a combined total of nine points. After dispatching Winnipeg 32-31 in the Western Semi-Final at BC Place, the magical turnaround season came to an end with a convincing loss at Calgary the following week. Although this memorable season didn’t end with a Grey Cup championship, there was no shortage of special moments. The Montreal layover remains at the top of that list.

