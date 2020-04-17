The Rouge. It’s one of the many things that makes the Canadian brand of football so unique. That brings us to the latest in our Baker’s Archives series.

The city of Toronto is certainly no stranger to “walk off” victories. Yes, there was Joe Carter going deep in October of 1993 to give the Toronto Blue Jays a second straight World Series crown. One of the national sports networks has replayed that classic game more than once during this COVD-19 pandemic.

In week four of a 2019 season that will be remembered mostly for the wrong reasons, the BC Lions arrived at Toronto’s BMO Field desperately seeking their first victory. Nobody would have predicted how they would get it.

The Background

With an 0-3 start to a season that began with sky-high expectations, mood at Lions headquarters was more than a little edgy as they prepared to face the equally-desperate Argonauts. After opening the campaign with a 33-23 home loss to Winnipeg that was more competitive than the score indicated, Mike Reilly experienced a rude return to Edmonton and was sacked eight times in a 16-point defeat.

The next week in Calgary saw the visitors squander an 11-point lead in the final minutes before falling 36-32. Sure, there is never such thing as a “must-win” game in the first week of July, but the urgency was increasing day-by-day, right up until the squad boarded their flight to Toronto on the Friday morning. There was indeed still plenty of time to turn the ship around. But after an offseason that saw the addition of Reilly at quarterback, plus a few other exciting free agents to go along with their new head coach DeVone Claybrooks, they needed this particular victory.

One key ingredient to get in the win column would be to contain a speedy kick returner that had called their teammate. They didn’t quite do that, but he would end up playing a huge role in handing his former squad the W…..

The Game: Rouge Caps Off Frantic Second Half

Perhaps a little symbolic to how the Lions’ season had gone thus far, a sunny and hot game day afternoon turned into cloudy skies and a little bit of rain after the ball was kicked off at 7:00 local time. The weather conditions impacted the start for both offences as the game was tied 3-3 at halftime.

A spirited speech by Claybrooks at the break got Reilly and the offence rolling as he hit Lemar Durant for a touchdown to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive to begin the second half.

The Argos responded later in the third quarter when Chris Rainey- in his lone season with the Boatmen- returned a punt 79 yards for a major. It was something he had done for the Lions many times and now, perhaps ironically, it had happened to them and potentially could throw a wrench into their plans of flying home from Toronto victorious. A fumbled snap on the convert attempt kept the Lions ahead 10-9 heading into the final 15 minutes.

John White’s three-yard touchdown run on the second play of that wild fourth quarter put the visitors up by eight. And then with 2:36 remaining on the clock, Reilly and the offence faced a 2nd and 5 with a chance to move the sticks and perhaps leave Toronto with very little or no time left to mount a comeback.

Ironically it was Shawn Lemon, another former Lion would soon find his way back with the club, who tackled Reilly after a short gain and forced the visitors to punt it away. Even though two big turnovers led to ten of the team’s points, pressure would once again be on the Lions defence to make a final stop. And again, they couldn’t do it.

Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson connected with James Wilder Jr. for a 27-yard touchdown with 40 seconds on the clock. The always reliable SJ Green then hauled in the two-point conversion- thus making up for the failed convert attempt earlier- and we were tied 17-17. There was that collective feeling of “here we go again” creeping into the minds of everyone on the Lions sideline.

But just like the rouge itself, another thing we love about this great league is that the final minute can be an eternity. 40 seconds would be more than enough time to get into range for a winning field goal attempt.

Reilly connected with Brandon Rutley for 14 yards and Shaq Johnson for 24 yards to set them up at the Toronto 34-yard line. A four-yard Rutley carry then chewed off a few more valuable seconds. The Lions were then flagged for illegal procedure that pushed them back and made the winning attempt 42 yards for Sergio Castillo. With Rainey waiting in the end zone, Castillo’s kick was wide to the left.

With the Lions’ cover team in full pursuit, Rainey was poised to return it and avoid giving up the rouge at all costs. However, BMO Fields shorter ends zones would ultimately prevent him from doing it. As Rainey’s foot was on the end line upon catching the ball, the play was officially ruled dead and the Lions had their first win of 2019 in the most unlikely fashion: the walk-off rouge.

Bake’s Inside Takes

There was initial shock as players exited the sidelines to celebrate. Mic’d up for TSN, Reilly simply uttered the word “golly” as he was walking to the middle of the field.

Claybrooks received the standard Gatorade shower after earning his first head coaching victory but inside the room, it wasn’t quite as boisterous as you might expect after a win. Maybe some of that had to do with the way they got it. More likely is the fact they believed they let this particular opponent hang around too long.

“We won the f****n game, that’s all that matters,” a fired up Aaron Grymes told bclions.com.

“We made some plays when we had to. We gave up one (touchdown) at the end there and it got a little scary but at the end of the day, it doesn’t say how you won it just says you won. We’re in the win column and we got to keep it rolling.”

The post-game charter flight home was also a little more subdued at the start and then gradually got a bit more livelier once the final play had sunk in a little more. Collectively, they knew it was something they can try and build on.

Due to hotel costs and possibly freeway traffic, the football club normally stays about 30 minutes outside of downtown Toronto when they travel to play the Argos. On this trip, the hotel was five minutes from the airport in Mississauga. Without much in the way of entertainment or dining options close by, it was an easy call for a couple of us staff members to take an Uber into downtown to catch a Friday night Blue Jays game.

The Aftermath

As you know doubt recall, the rouge to win it didn’t serve as a springboard for future success. The squad returned home and was beaten handily 35-6 by the Eskimos and then would drop another six straight to fall to 1-10. The next meeting with Toronto didn’t quite come down to the wire as Reilly and company cruised to a 55-7 win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Those would ultimately come to an end the next week in Edmonton when Reilly broke his wrist in a 19-6 defeat.

Rainey would then re-join the Lions as a free agent on February 11th and fans are already dreaming about him doing what he does best: bust long kick returns. 2019 did not go the way we hoped. Still, the ‘rouge’ game will go down as a pretty cool experience.

