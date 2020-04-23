Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen Want to Play for the Lions

In an effort to bring all of us British Columbians together for some fun, the BC Lions reached out to their fans on Thursday morning via social media for the inaugural Lions Canadian Celebrity Draft. We implored fans to “pick 3” of their favourite Canadian celebrities to join the team and the response was overwhelming. A few of our famous friends even expressed a desire to suit up for the Orange and Black in 2020.

It’s tough to go wrong with any of these top prospects, but some of our fans were pretty adamant on who would fit best with the club this season.

You can only draft 3 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/XR5nxauR7L — BC LIONS (@BCLions) April 23, 2020

Much like Tom Brady down in Tampa, Ryan Reynolds appears to be recruiting retired players to complete his dream team in hopes of winning a title this season with the Lions. Reynolds’ trash talking skills are legendary, but it is his ability to never die that enticed Ed Hervey and his staff.

Can Lui Passaglia be on my team? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2020

Seth Rogen is joining forces with Ryan in attempting to lure the CFL Hall-of-Famer out of retirement. Hervey was sold on Seth from their interview at the Celeb Combine back in February. When asked to describe his work ethic, Rogen responded with, “I am lazy, but for some reason, I am so paranoid that I end up working hard.”

LOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 23, 2020

Bo Horvat weighed in and was very confident in his picks. The captain of the Vancouver Canucks clearly will be a Shania fan “forever, and for always”.

Shane Falco’s track record under centre is quite impressive. He was an All-American for the Buckeyes at Ohio State, former first round pick and led the memorable comeback win for the Washington Sentinels against Dallas in the 2000 season finale. A strong-armed southpaw and an incredible leader, Falco would be a great fit throwing the pigskin to Bryan Burnham.

3,6,8 that’s a table I’d love to sit at. — Bryan Burnham (@RealBBurnham) April 23, 2020

Nothing but love for Regina George. You always need at least one mean girl on your team!

Brendan Fraser because I love him, Keanu cos he's the coolest and…oh, this is a tough one… Okay, fine. Rachel McAdams, you can sit with us. https://t.co/OcCA9nIniT — Ivana Ne Razgovaram S Anonimnima (@izu027) April 23, 2020

Despite the controversial pick, there were a lot of unapologetic Nickelback fans who showed them some love.

Nickelback, Reynolds, and Rogen….. I said what I said. https://t.co/F2lx0nos0u — Derek and the Dominos (@gard5721) April 23, 2020

I will take 3 Nickelback.Fight me.https://t.co/ESD0jcmi16 — Toby %25 (@Banaismailde) April 23, 2020

🎵 Look @ #7s photograph, no jersey makes me laugh 🎵 — Kevin Fowlow (@KevinSENSetc) April 23, 2020

I’m not sure this is technically an endorsement for the band, but it’s hard to argue with the tactical advantage blasting Nickelback music would have against the opposition.

I only need Nickleback, because the opposing team would likely leave after hearing 'How You Remind Me' four thousand times. https://t.co/89YLvEPrQp — Nicole Watt (yeehaw) (@NikkiWatt18) April 23, 2020

We don’t know what you’re talking about Toronto. When reached for comment on her decision to play for the Lions, Rachel responded with, “Why are the Argos so obsessed with me?”

This seems to be photoshopped. — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) April 23, 2020

Hydration is key for any successful team.

2 and 9. Who are they?

Hands down, #KeanuReeves, @VancityReynolds and @Sethrogen.

The hilarity would never stop. The action scenes would be amazing.

The @AviationGin would keep us buzzed all day.

Football? Oh. Ya, right. Ummm….

Go 🇨🇦, eh? — Student of the Game (@Jeep4x4Tours) April 23, 2020

The consensus amongst our fans was that our first three selections in the 2020 Lions Canadian Celebrity Draft are Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen. This is a solid start to the draft for the Leos.

Make sure to check back next week on our twitter for your chance to make the next three picks for the Lions as they continue to round out their roster ahead of the 2020 season.

