CFL Draft Day Itinerary for BC Lions Fans

After months of anticipation, the 2020 CFL Draft is finally here! 73 Canadians will realize a life-long dream tomorrow night when they hear their names called. As of writing this, the BC Lions will welcome seven new players to their squad tomorrow. The draft might look a little different this year, but for the first time in months, CFL fans will have something to be excited about.

Lions’ fans won’t have to wait long to find out who our first round pick will be. BC holds the third overall selection in the draft. Each team will have six minutes to make a selection in the first two rounds, and five minutes in each of the following rounds to announce their pick.

Fans can watch the draft live on TSN, as they will broadcast the first two hours of draft action. At the conclusion of the first two hours, coverage will switch to CFL.ca. Stay glued to Draft Central powered by TELUS throughout the night for all things Lions. We will have coverage of all seven of our picks and provide you with instant information on the Leos’ newest additions.

The draft officially kicks off at 5 pm PST, but the whole day should be a celebration. Below is a fun CFL Draft day itinerary for Lions fans.

WAKE UP

Get in the Draft Day mood. Throw on your favourite Lions jersey and get the orange face paint ready!

12:00 PM

Watch the movie Draft Day. Kevin Costner is excellent as the Cleveland Browns’ fictional general manager, but no one can work a draft like Ed Hervey.

2:30 PM

Brush up on the top prospects. Head over to CFL.ca and find out who the CFL Scouting Bureau lists as the top 20 available players.

3:00 PM

Read Marshall Ferguson’s latest mock draft. Marshall is the resident draft guru at CFL.ca and his mock drafts are always interesting reads before the draft.

4:00 PM

Have your favourite football themed food for an early dinner! Eat something that makes you feel like you’re back at BC Place watching the Leos play.

4:45 PM

Tune in to TSN to listen to the commish. Randy Ambrosie will deliver a special message to football fans across the country.

5:00 PM

The Draft begins. Farhan Lalji will be announcing the selections live from his at-home studio. The CFL Panel will assemble remotely to provide fans with in-depth analysis on every pick. You can expect to hear from TSN’s Dave Naylor, Duane Forde and Davis Sanchez.

5:12 PM

The Lions are on the clock. Each team will get six minutes to make a pick in the first round. As of right now, the Lions pick third, so BC is expected to be on the clock no later than 5:12.

5:18 PM

BC announces their first pick in the 2020 CFL Draft. Cheer loudly.

5:30 PM

Join our own Matt Baker for a live chat! Some prominent Lions players will be joining Matt live on the Lions official instagram account to give their thoughts on our first round selection. You won’t want to miss it!

6:00 PM

Load up the draft tracker on CFL.ca. Know thy enemy – use the draft tracker to stay informed of how the Leos’ competition is faring thus far in the draft.

7:00 PM

Switch to CFL.ca to watch the remaining picks. Brodie Lawson and Marshall Ferguson will announce the remaining rounds.

10:00 PM

Draft ends. Text your buddy who loves the Riders and boast about how much better the Lions’ draft class is.

