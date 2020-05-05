The BC Lions traded up to first overall to select Jordan Williams last week in the 2020 CFL Draft. Ed Hervey and his staff fell in love with the linebacker’s sheer athleticism and his intangibles. He has endless potential between the white lines and has experience leading a defence from the middle linebacker spot.

There is plenty of enthusiasm around the province about the Lions drafting Jordan and today we will take a closer look at the former East Carolina Pirate. Below are five things to know about the newest Lion.

Jordan ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2020 Regional CFL Combine

Jordan blazed to a 4.48 40-yard dash. In the process, he left wide receivers, defensive backs and running backs in the dust. He also posted the best result in the broad jump which indicates Williams is a highly explosive athlete. This is truly a remarkable achievement for a 232-pound linebacker and speaks to the freakish athleticism the Baltimore, MD product has.

A senior with the Pirates in 2017, the 25-year-old was eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft. Had Jordan participated in the 2018 NFL Combine, his 4.48 40-yard dash time would have been the second fastest recorded amongst linebackers.

Jordan’s dream is to be a sports broadcaster

Jordan majored in Health and minored in Communications at East Carolina University. The charismatic hitman has a gift of the gab and has quickly established himself as a great interview for members of the media from coast to coast. It has always been his dream to make a living talking about sports and based on what we have seen so far, Jordan has a real shot at having a broadcasting career once his playing days are done.

Jordan’s mother is Canadian

It really is a remarkable story. Jordan showed up to training camp in 2019 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS as an American linebacker. Upon arriving at the team facility, Jordan met Ottawa’s head coach at the time and current Lions’ boss, Rick Campbell. Rick asked Jordan if he had ever been to Canada and to Rick’s surprise, Jordan told him that not only had he traveled north of the border but his mother was born in Canada. The rest is history. Jordan was informed he could play as a National and decided to sit out the season to enter the 2020 CFL draft. Obviously, this proved to be a very wise decision.

Established an ECU positional record with a 374-pound power clean lift

This man is strong. Some of us can barely lift a sandwich, but Jordan set a record for ECU linebackers with a 374-pound power clean lift. He also posted a squat of 600 pounds and a bench press of 385 while playing for the Pirates.

Jordan has given up on television since Game of Thrones went off the air

Who can blame him really? Don’t worry Jordan — Netflix recommendations are a common topic in the halls of the BC Lions practice facility and we’ve got you covered.

