Virtual Watch Party. Tonight!

The BC Lions are inviting fans to participate in a TSN ENCORE virtual watch party delivered by SkipTheDishes beginning at 7 p.m. PST on Friday, May 8th. TSN will be re-airing the Lions’ 2012 season opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers when Geroy Simon broke Milt Stegall’s CFL record for career receiving yards with a 56-yard reception in the Leos’ lopsided victory. Lions fans can tune in to TSN1 or TSN3 to watch the game.

In order to participate, fans must be members of the BC Lions Virtual Den Facebook Group. If you aren’t already a member, you can join here. Hosted by our very own Matt Baker, prominent current and former Leos will be dropping by to reminisce about the record-breaking performance and interact with fans.

Confirmed participants include Superman himself, Geroy Simon, along with 2012 teammates, quarterback Travis Lulay and kicker Paul McCallum.

By attending the virtual watch party delivered by SkipTheDishes, you’ll get access to exclusive features and content you won’t find anywhere else. There will be live interviews, giveaways and a rolling comments section to join in on the conversation with your fellow Lions fans.

Get ready for some Friday Night Football and join us for your chance to win a $100 SkipTheDishes voucher or some BC Lions’ swag!

For more information about the Lions’ virtual watch party, visit the BC Lions Den Facebook Group.

Brian Helberg: bhelberg@bclions.com