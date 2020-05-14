TBT | Last Week’s Virtual Den Watch Party was a Huge Hit

The BC Lions restored some normalcy to the lives of our fans last Friday by hosting the TSN Encore Virtual Den Watch Party delivered by SkipTheDishes. Fans from across the globe gathered in the Virtual Den Facebook Group to reminisce about the 2012 Lions, and in particular, Geroy Simon.

TSN re-aired the Lions’ 2012 season opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers when Geroy broke Milt Stegall’s CFL record for career receiving yards with a 56-yard reception in the Leos’ lopsided victory.

Matt Baker hosted the watch party and was joined by numerous current and former Leos. All of the guests talked about Geroy’s record-breaking performance, shared fun stories from that era of Lions’ football and interacted with fans.

Mike, Travis, Jovan, Kelly and Andrew kick things off!

The first guests to stop by and talk shop with Matt were quarterbacks Mike Reilly and Travis Lulay. Shortly thereafter, they were joined by offensive linemen Jovan Olafioye and Kelly Bates. Former Lions’ running back Andrew Harris surprised everyone by dropping in at the end.

Posted by BC Lions on Friday, May 8, 2020



Paul McCallum joins the party

Next up on the interview schedule was former Lions’ kicker Paul McCallum. The Surrey, BC native last kicked for the Leos in 2016 and was a key part of the team during the 2012 season.

Posted by BC Lions on Friday, May 8, 2020



Geroy and Travis end the night by sharing fun memories

Superman himself jumped on with Matt to relive the moment when he broke Milt’s career receiving yards record. He also shared some great stories from his playing days. Travis Lulay also hopped on the call to talk to his former teammate.

Posted by BC Lions on Friday, May 8, 2020

We would once again like to thank all of the fans who participated in last Friday’s Virtual Lions Den Watch Party delivered by SkipTheDishes. It was a blast putting on the event for you and the feedback from fans has been great. We will be doing another event through the Lions Virtual Den Facebook Group in the future. Make sure you join the group to see exclusive features and content you won’t find anywhere else!

