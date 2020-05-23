Ed Hervey and the BC Lions added versatility and depth to the linebacker group and the special teams units when they selected Damian Jamieson out of York University in the eighth round of the 2020 CFL Draft.

With a strong track record of contributing on defence and special teams, Damian has a chance to be an impact performer for the Lions. Considered by many to be a sleeper heading into last week’s draft, Damian figures to get an opportunity to prove himself as a reserve linebacker and special teamer early in his career with BC.

Today we will take a closer look at the former York star. Below are five things to know about the newest Lion.

Damian had a phenomenal showing at the 2020 Ontario Regional Combine

Damian put his athletism on display at the 2020 Ontario Regional Combine. The 6’2 linebacker ran a 4.66 40-yard dash and a 4.47 shuttle, the second fastest times for a linebacker behind Jordan Williams. He posted the fastest time of anyone regardless of position in the 3-cone drill at 6.90 seconds. He showed great power with a 9′ 11 1/2″ broad jump and a 35.5 inch vertical, once again finishing just behind Williams for linebackers in both categories. Damian works out six days a week, and clearly all the work he is putting in is paying off.

Damian won the Andre Durie Special Teams MVP Trophy as a freshman

Special teams are truly special in the CFL and it appears the BC Lions may have found an ace in Damian Jamieson. The 22-year-old linebacker won York’s Andre Durie Special Teams MVP Trophy as a freshman in 2016. Jamieson registered six tackles, one forced fumble and one blocked kick during his first season with the Lions. Overall, he blocked three kicks across 29 career games with York.

Damian works as a concrete labourer in the offseason

In the offseaso, Damian teams up with his brother, David, and works as a concrete labourer, laying concrete and interlocking concrete. This is hard work and further enhances Damian’s persona as a blue collar worker. Early mornings and hot afternoons are par for the course in that industry, so he should be more than ready for the training camp lifestyle.

Damian played for the West Team in the 2019 U SPORTS East-West Bowl

The U SPORTS East-West Bowl is an annual all-star game featuring some of Canada’s best young talent. Taking place prior to the start of the U SPORTS football season, it serves as an introduction for CFL Draft hopefuls. Damian received an invitation to attend the 2019 East-West Bowl and held his own against the top players Canada has to offer.

RELATED | 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT JORDAN WILLIAMS

RELATED | 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NATHAN ROURKE

RELATED | 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT COURT HAMMOND

RELATED | 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MATT GUEVREMONT

RELATED | 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT CORDELL HASTINGS

RELATED | 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT KAYDEN JOHNSON

The Office is Damian’s favourite show

Great minds think alike, Damian. I must confess that The Office is high up on my own personal list of favourite shows. It’s likely that many of our readers are seeking solace and laughter during the COVID-19 pandemic by watching Michael Scott, Dwight K. Schrute, Jim, Pam, Stanley and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin staff.

Brian Helberg: bhelberg@bclions.com