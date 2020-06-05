T.J. Lee III | 5 Things to Know

T.J. Lee III has been a consistent presence in the BC Lions’ secondary during the past six seasons. The Eastern Washington grad has stepped into a leadership role the past few years, setting an example and serving as a vocal leader in the locker room.

Through six seasons in Orange and Black, T.J. has registered 327 total tackles, 16 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four sacks through 80 career games. He has tallied at least 66 tackles and four interceptions in three separate seasons since entering the league in 2014. Consistency is critical for defensive backs and Lee’s statistics prove that Lions’ fans can rely on him to

Today we will take a closer look at the veteran defender. Below are five things to know about T.J. Lee III.

T.J. was the Leos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Defender in 2019

2019 was arguably T.J.’s best season as a pro. The 29-year-old posted 72 tackles, matched a career high with four interceptions and forced one fumble across 18 games. It was the second season in a row that Lee appeared in all 18 regular season games with BC. At seasons end, it was clear that no one made a greater impact of the Lions’ defence in 2019 than T.J.

T.J. loves to write

An interdisciplinary studies major at EWU, T.J. has a wide variety of interests and academic pursuits. He enjoys learning about psychology, particularly relating to the stresses experienced by athletes. He also is an avid writer. The purpose of much of his written work is to better himself, and set meaningful goals for himself and his family. Writing provides a therapeutic outlet for people and allows us to organize our thoughts during hectic times. This is particularly useful for T.J. during the football season.

T.J. was named a CFL All-Star in 2018

The Lions learned on T.J. during the 2018 season he responded with an all-star season. The Blaine, WA resident was the unquestioned leader in the secondary for the Leos and made key plays in big moments for the club. Lee led the Lions with 81 defensive tackles, recorded two special teams stops, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions through 18 games. He returned one of those interceptions 37 yards for a touchdown during the Lions’ 32-14 victory against the Montreal Alouettes. He also appeared in the East Division Semi-Final, recording two defensive tackles.

T.J. became a father in 2018

As I type this, T.J. and his future wife, Britney, are awaiting the arrival of their second child. They became parents for the first time in February of 2018 when they welcomed their daughter, Maisyn, to the world and will be become the proud parents a little boy this spring. Lee is a big kid and the love he has for Britney and Maisyn is obvious to anyone that knows him. Their newest one is lucky to have such great parents (and also free season tickets to the BC Lions’ games).

T.J. is a huge Houston Rockets fan

Despite growing up in the Pacific Northwest, T.J.’s basketball allegiance lies with his birth city of Houston, TX. The Seattle, WA product cheers on the Houston Rockets of the NBA. As a fan of the Rockets, Lee has had plenty to get excited about during the past 30 years. Stars like James Harden, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde “The Glide” Drexler are just a few of the famous names to have played for the Rockets during his lifetime.

