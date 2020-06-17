Even before the calendar flipped to 2020, David Knevel knew it was going to be a defining year in his football life. With his girlfriend Kenzi and their baby daughter Kennedy- born last August- staying back at the family’s home in Nebraska, he arrived at Lions headquarters in early March for some planned training sessions with other members of the offensive line.

After all, the unit didn’t perform up to standards for much of 2019 and these workout sessions were designed to start 2020 on the right note and then carry that motivation into Kamloops for training camp. And then in late March, everybody’s world got turned upside down with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“That’s when we got removed from the facility,” said Knevel fresh off a training session with his O-Line brothers this past Tuesday.

“It was a little bit of a bummer at first because I think we all were expecting to have more time in the facility together until mid-May.”

Anybody reading this has likely had to adjust their work routine for the last three months. Until the Lions facility was re-opened to accommodate six players at a time earlier this week, Knevel and his group had to plan alternative methods for their workouts. It was fellow 2018 draftee Peter Godber who initially clutched up.

“It wound up being okay because a few guys; Peter, Sukh (Chungh) and myself kind of adapted to local parks and figuring out workouts for ourselves. Peter then found a gym called Kenaz in Langley. We were then able to get in there for some private workouts, which was nice,” said the former Nebraska Cornhusker.

“The whole process kind of brought me back to high school because it was a lot of going out and finding new things, working in parks, using resistance bands and other equipment I had bought along the way. Whenever you could get in a weight room you’d take that opportunity as well. Considering everything that went down, I think I’m, in pretty good shape.”

Being in tip-top shape as he and his teammates hope for an eventual training camp and a quick sprint to the Grey Cup starting in September is only part of the battle. Drafted in round three out of Nebraska, the hulking 6’8, 325-pound lineman suited up in 16 games as a rookie, playing both guard and tackle, while also dressing for the 2018 Eastern Semi-Final in Hamilton.

In year two, he only saw action in three contests as the offensive line group dealt with plenty of adversity that included the appointment of Kelly Bates as their coach halfway through the season. So it goes without saying that 2020 is going to determine a lot for the Brantford, Ontario native. The delayed start won’t change any of that.

“I think it’s going to be a very big year. It’s a contract year,” he said.

“Number one, I wanted to have a good offseason and I think I have given what has happened with the shutdown. The goal once the season starts is to be able to contribute more than what I have. I want to show that if they need me, I can be used and once I get that opportunity I can show I deserve a more prominent role with this team.”

Most of his training days are spent with Godber and those other members of the offensive line that had been working out daily since March. As Godber, the club’s top draft pick that same season, has recovered from the devastating foot injury from his rookie season, the duo has been able to motivate each other to remain in top form.

“I think I’ve helped him and he’s helped me,” said Knevel.

“We’ve been able to stay focused on our goals. We’re both prepared to have a really good season and we’re ready to get into the routine whenever they give us the green light to play.”

Once camp does resume, many Lions observers will be super keen to see how Knevel and the offensive line has benefited from having to work together under these difficult circumstances.

“I think our offensive line class that has been here since 2018; me, Peter, Andrew (Peirson) and Phil (Norman) has done a great job working together and motivating one another since we’ve come in. That has shown once again this offseason. I wouldn’t have had as good of an offseason after the facility closed if I wasn’t spending all my time with Peter, especially.”

At the end of the day, individual training goals will bode well for team goals.

“Individually, everyone wants to improve. As a group, we want to be the best offensive line in the CFL. Now we just have to go out and show that.”

Football Is Family

Providing for Kenzi and Kennedy is another factor that has kept Knevel focused on those goals at hand. The couple met at Nebraska where David played four seasons on the gridiron and majored in history. Originally from Omaha, Kenzi graduated from the Lincoln campus last May and his since spent most of her time raising Kennedy on her own.

“That has been very hard because I spent the first part of the offseason with them (in Nebraska) before coming up here to train,” explained Knevel.

“They were going to come here when the season began. With the border being closed, that’s obviously been tricky. As I said, it’s all about adjusting to the circumstances that we’re all in. It’s tough being separated, but we’re keeping optimistic.”

Knevel also remains in daily contact with his mother Michelle Knevel and father Mark Miller. His twin brother Michael is an ex-quarterback who led the Laurier Golden Hawks to a Yates Cup victory in 2016. David longs for the day where he can hang out with everybody without the use of an electronic device.

“It’s been tough. We still are very close and the nice thing about today’s world is having all of the technology,” he said.

“I’m used to being away from home from my time in Nebraska. My brother and I talk every day, whether it’s through FaceTime or playing Video games. The hardest thing about being out west is the time difference. It’s hard to manage that.”

And as we continue to flatten the curve and inch back toward a normal life, family and training will be the motivating factors for Knevel.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com