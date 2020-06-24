Lions, Central City & BCSLA Donate Hand Sanitizer to Seniors

The BC Lions are teaming up with Central City Brewers + Distillers and BC Seniors Living Association (BCSLA) on a new COVID-19 campaign where Central City Brewers will donate 200 ml of hand sanitizer to independent and assisted living communities in BC for every sale of the new Red Racer Cruiser and 8-pack Mixer.

“We’re proud to lend our support to help seniors living in independent and assisted living communities throughout B.C. by making hand sanitizer more accessible to them through this partnership with Central City Brewers + Distillers and the BC Seniors Living Association,” says George Chayka, BC Lions Football Club Vice President of Business Operations.

Central City, which is known for its award-winning beer and spirits including the 2019 Canadian Beer of the Year with its Red Racer After Hours Pale Ale, began producing hand sanitizer back in April 2020, in support of Canadians especially COVID-19 front-line workers.

“We wanted to continue supporting our communities and front-line workers during these COVID-19 times and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with the BC Lions Football Club and BC Seniors Living Association on our new Red Racer Cruiser 8-pack Mixer campaign,” says Brendan Yep, Vice President of Sales at Central City Brewers + Distillers.

“As community leaders, it is important for us to contribute and do our part, and this is one way we are giving back to the community.”

“We are very grateful for the initiative and support of Central City Brewers and Distillers and the BC Lions,” said BCSLA CEO Lee Coonfer.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors’ communities have been put under a tremendous amount of strain to acquire the appropriate PPE and sanitizing products in the appropriate quantities to keep their residents safe. Seniors’ safety is our priority and through the selfless gestures from the community, the tireless work of our employees and acts of corporate social responsibility, we will be able to meet this challenge and get through this together.”

The Red Racer Cruiser 8-pack Mixer includes 500 mL cans of Pils, Hazy Dreamer Pale Ale, Dirty Blonde Ale and Lager, and will be available in private liquor stores throughout B.C. Central City Hand Sanitizer is also available for purchase (3L and 1L bottles, and in bulk) at all Central City Liquor Store locations and at the brewery store (11411 Bridgeview Drive, Surrey).