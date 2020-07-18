He’s not just a promising young offensive lineman with a cool hairdo! Like many of his Lions teammates, Peter Godber has taken an interesting path to the world of pro football. Along not only has Godber overcome some pretty heavy adversity on the injury front in order to work his way back to the top of the Lions depth chart, he also has plenty of big-game experience in college! Off the field, he enjoys spending time outdoors and learning about the human body. With that, we now present 5 Things To Know About Peter Godber.

Peter Received Draft Call From One Of His Heroes

As the Lions were on the clock with pick number three of the 2018 CFL Draft, Peter was at home in the Toronto area eagerly anticipating a call at some point near the top of that first round.

When his phone rang and Geroy Simon’s name popped up on the screen, he couldn’t believe it. After all, Geroy was one of his favourite players growing up, especially after he got the chance to meet number 81 as a kid during some Grey Cup festivities in Toronto.

“I still have the T-Shirt in my closet with his autograph on it. So it was kind of surreal for me to get a call from him,” he said on draft night in 2018.

It truly is remarkable how things can come full circle in life.

Rings From Rice

Godber enjoyed a very successful career at Rice University, suiting up in 48 contests over four seasons with 35 starts. Along with playing both right and left guard, he helped the program to more than a few big victories over that span.

The 2013 Owls squad defeated Marshall to win Conference USA and then accepted an invitation to the Liberty Bowl where they fell to Mississipi State. The following year ended with a 30-6 win over Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl where he and the big boys up front helped them churn out 600 yards of total offence. Godber proudly wears his rings from the Conference title and bowl game victory.

Peter Models His Game After One Of The Greats

We mentioned he grew up in Toronto, so it comes as no surprise that the 6’3, 305-pound offensive lineman uses one of the best in the league as a template. Godber has always tried to model his game after long-time Toronto Argonauts and current Hamilton Tiger-Cats offensive tackle Chris Van Zeyl (pictured below).

Not a bad guy to look up to. A three-time CFL All-Star and two-time Grey Cup winner with the Argos, Van Zeyl also knows a thing or two about longevity as he has logged 173 career games in his first 11 seasons.

Peter Loves Learning About Fitness And Nutrition

Which isn’t surprising when you consider everything he accomplished to overcome his scary foot injury. Peter recently took an online course at Harvard on cognitive fitness that covered diet, exercise and sleep. Once his football days are over, he has thought about either opening a gym, becoming a personal trainer or getting his Master’s Degree after studying kinesiology and sport management at Rice.

Peter also loves encouraging youngsters to be fit and active. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, he and Denver Broncos lineman Calvin Anderson- a former Rice teammate- were planning a football camp for kids.

He’s A Nature Boy

And no, we’re not talking about Ric Flair. When he hasn’t been working out with teammates at the facility, Peter has spent a lot of his social distancing time outdoors at some of the more scenic parks in the lower mainland. Along with taking in the sites, he really enjoys hiking.

“I’ve probably hit up every scenic park within 45 minutes of where I live,” he said.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com