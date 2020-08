The BC Lions Football Club announced on Friday afternoon that running backs coach Beau Walker has resigned to pursue a new career opportunity outside of the Canadian Football League.

“Beau is a good coach, we wish him all the best in his new opportunity and we thank him for everything he contributed to the Lions,” said head coach Rick Campbell.

“As we continue to prepare for a possible start of training camp in the next few weeks, a plan is in place to cover off the running back position internally amongst our offensive coaches.”