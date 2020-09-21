BC Lions team up to donate 400L of hand sanitizer to BC Seniors

The BC Lions teamed up with Central City Brewers + Distillers and BC Seniors Living Association (BCSLA) to donate 400L of hand sanitizer to independent and assisted living communities in B.C. through sales of the Red Racer Cruiser 8-pack Mixer released this summer.

Central City, which is known for its award-winning beer and spirits including the 2019 Canadian Beer of the Year with its Red Racer After Hours Pale Ale, began producing hand sanitizer in April 2020, in support of Canadians especially COVID-19 front-line workers.

“The ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic require that we join together with our community to support those in most need,” says Brendan Yep, Vice President of Sales at Central City Brewers + Distillers. “Working together we are able to donate over 400L of hand sanitizer to help BC seniors who are disproportionately affected by this crisis.”

In April, Central City donated hand sanitizer to front-line workers, healthcare workers and first responders through the City of Surrey. Through the Cruiser 8 Mixer pack partnership program, Central City will donate additional hand sanitizer to independent and assisted living communities in B.C.

“It is the pride of the BC Lions organization that we can partner with the BC Seniors Living Association and Central City Brewers + Distillers in this worthy endeavour. Through this program we are making hand sanitizer more accessible by supporting seniors living in independent and assisted living communities throughout B.C.,” says George Chayka, BC Lions Football Club Vice President of Business Operations.

“The generosity of Central City and the BC Lions to BCSLA members is very appreciated in this time of uncertainty. We are thrilled to be able to pass along this donation to our members and the seniors that will greatly benefit helping keep everyone safe.” said Sheri Brown, BCSLA Board Member.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous strain on the availability of essential PPE and sanitization products that help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our residents and safeguard the staff and family members. We are grateful for the support of Central City Brewers + Distillers and the BC Lions who have answered the call to help seniors’ communities across BC during these difficult times,” said Lee Coonfer, BCSLA CEO.

“Pacific Carlton Seniors Residence in South Surrey was honoured to host the BC Lions and Central City Brewers + Distillers for their event announcing their pledge of donations of hand sanitizers to our seniors. Thank you from all of us at VRS for your partnership and participation in assisting us to keep our seniors safe.” Martin Gardner, Sr. Director of Operations and Business Development-SLP.

The Red Racer Cruiser 8-pack Mixer includes 500 mL cans of Pils, Hazy Dreamer Pale Ale, Dirty Blonde Ale and Lager, and is available year-round in private liquor stores throughout B.C.

Central City Hand Sanitizer is also available for purchase (3L and 1L bottles, and in bulk) at all Central City Liquor Store locations and at the brewery store (11411 Bridgeview Drive, Surrey).