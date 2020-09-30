Lions Launch Virtual Coaches Playbook

The BC Lions Football Club is inviting football coaches across British Columbia to take part in the Coaches Playbook, presented by BOSA Construction and GML Mechanical Ltd.

Led by head coach Rick Campbell and his entire staff, the Coaches Playbook features a variety of instructional videos and live webinars that will showcase football drills, strategy and coaching concepts.

“As part of our long-term commitment to amateur football in BC, we want to provide a resource for coaches where they can learn from the pros,” says Lions Director of Community Partnerships Jamie Taras.

The Coaches Playbook Website accessible at bclions.com currently features each Lions coach breaking down a specific area of their own expertise, from quarterback fundamentals to special teams drills, offensive line mechanics and footwork for defensive backs.

In addition, the coaching staff will appear in LIVE webinars from 7:00-8:00 PM on the following five Wednesday evenings: October 7th, October 14th, October 21st, October 28th and November 4th.

Along with a Q&A session, each webinar will breakdown different scenarios and aspects of offence and defence.

Football coaches can register at no charge on the Coaches Playbook page.