Orange Helmet Auction Raises Over $18,500 For Amateur Football

The BC Lions Football Club is proud to give back to amateur football in the province, and on Thursday $18,519 was raised from the Orange Helmet Awards online auction.

Despite the annual Orange Helmet Awards Dinner being canceled due to COVID-19, the organization also went ahead with awarding all of the community and scholastic football coaches of the year as well as the community and high school champions across British Columbia and others who have spent years in support of grassroots football development.

“The OHA Dinner is an event we always look forward to and given the tough times many have endured in 2020, we are proud to be able to help give back to football at the grassroots level,” said Lions President Rick LeLacheur.

“In addition, we thank all of our sponsors and companies that donated items to the auction, and of course, all of our fans who contributed.”

Longtime North Delta Huskies coach Walter ‘Sarge’ Becker received the 2020 Bob Ackles Lifetime Achievement Award.

A complete list of 2020 Orange Helmet winners can be found here.

The creation and vision of Lions late President and CEO Bob Ackles, the Orange Helmet Awards is a marquee event on the Lions calendar that has raised over one- million dollars since its inception.