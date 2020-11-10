Lions Invite Fans To Come Together For Grey Cup Unite

Fans and media encouraged to follow the CFL Twitter Feed For Info On League Events.

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions Football Club invites our fans to come together in celebration of Grey Cup Unite, a free and safe celebration of our game from November 16th-22nd.

We join the eight other CFL teams in staging special events throughout the week to celebrate our rich Grey Cup history and provide updates as we work together toward a bigger and better return to the field in 2021.

The following virtual events are free to join:

BC Lions Town Hall: Exclusive to our season ticket holders, this event welcomes CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, who will provide updates at the league level and Lions President Rick LeLacheur, who will provide a state of the franchise. In addition, head coach Rick Campbell will make an appearance with his entire staff as they continue to work hard on putting the best team on the field next season. By invite only, the Lions Town Hall takes place on Tuesday, November 17th at 6:30 PM.

Coaches Playbook Webinar: Supporting amateur football has always been a big pillar of our organization. Building off the success of our first five coaching webinars, the Lions will host the final clinic of 2020 with head coach Rick Campbell, which culminates in how to build a championship team and showcases what is needed to develop a winning mindset. A presentation of BOSA Construction and GML Mechanical Ltd., the Coaches Playbook takes place on Wednesday, November 18th at 7:00 PM and is open to all amateur football coaches throughout British Columbia. Registration is open HERE.

2000 Grey Cup Reunion: They were the first CFL team with a sub .500 regular season record to win it all. Now, as we approach the 20-year anniversary of the historic Grey Cup championship, members of the 2000 BC Lions re-unite. To kick off the festivities on Saturday, November 21st, Lions fans are invited to our Virtual Den Facebook Page, which will feature Damon Allen, Lui Passaglia, Sean Millington, Jamie Taras Robert Drummond, Daved Benefield and Carl Kidd for a stroll down memory lane. The Virtual Den Reunion is a presentation of Truly Hard Seltzer.

And then on Sunday, November 22nd, Lions fans can once again head to the Virtual Den Facebook Page to re-watch that thrilling 28-26 win over Montreal in the 2000 Grey Cup.

Fans are also encouraged to visit bclions.com throughout the week for more content related to the club’s five other Grey Cup victories.

Felions Grey Cup Memories: One of the great traditions at every Grey Cup festival is cheer teams from across the CFL coming together in celebration. Presented by Lohin McKinnon, Felions Dance Team Alumni will recap their favourite Grey Cup memories over the years in a series of videos on BC Lions social media channels.



Lions Well-Represented At CFL Virtual Events:

Members of the Lions will also be featured in various CFL media conferences throughout the week. Bryan Burnham will join the Embracing Diversity and Inclusion roundtable on Wednesday, November 18th as prominent players and alumni from across the CFL meet to discuss the issues of racial justice and share their own experiences with personal discrimination.

Also on Wednesday, Rick Campbell will join Calgary’s Dave Dickenson and Saskatchewan’s Craig Dickenson for the CFL head coaches press conference at 10:45 AM.

And then on Thursday, November 19th, Lions receiver and 2018 Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian Lemar Durant will join Player Media Day with representatives from other teams around the league.

Media can get more info on registration for league events by visiting the CFL’s Twitter account.

Lions fans can also attend and watch the events in style by purchasing Grey Cup Unite merchandise at our online store.