WATCH | BC Lions Town Hall

On Tuesday evening, we hosted our BC Lions Town Hall as part of our long list of events for Grey Cup Unite. Season ticket holders were provided with updates from Commissioner Randy Ambrosie as the CFL works hard to ensure a safe return to the field in 2021. Ambrosie says the 2021 schedule will be here very soon!

In addition, Lions President Rick LeLacheur addressed fans on what is being done at the club level as plans for the Lions’ 67th season continue to heat up. We also talked a lot of football! Head coach Rick Campbell joined the panel along with his entire staff. Campbell’s group has been using these last several months to plan training camp and build the best possible roster for 2021. Watch the entire BC Lions Town Hall now!



BC Lions Virtual Town Hall from Canadian Football League on Vimeo.