2021 Schedule Is Here!

With all eyes on next year and progress on a return to play gaining momentum, the BC Lions Football Club on Friday morning, in conjunction with the Canadian Football League, announced its 2021 regular season schedule.

“After all of the uncertainty this year has brought us, it goes without saying that we are beyond excited to be moving ahead and talking about a schedule for the 2021 season,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur.

“Although we cannot yet commit to whether or not fans will be permitted to join us at BC Place next June, both the organization and entire CFL continue to work with health officials on determining the safest course of action. The safety of our fans, players and entire football and business operations staff will remain the top priority in the quest to bring our great fans back to BC Place Stadium.”

Fans can catch every game on TSN 1040, radio home of your BC Lions with affiliate stations across the province.

After opening the 67th regular season in franchise history with road contests in Calgary on Saturday, June 12th and in Edmonton on Friday, June 18th, Rick Campbell makes his long-anticipated home debut as Lions Head Coach on Saturday, June 26th when the Montreal Alouettes come to town. The home opener also marks the first of three fan-friendly start times of 4:00 PM.

With the CFL’s continued effort in making health and safety the top priority, reduced travel will result in the Lions playing each of their West Division opponents three times in 2021. This means two visits each from the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders.

FULL SCHEDULE HERE.

The Riders’ first visit on Saturday, July 10th is another fan-friendly start time of 4:00 PM with their second trip to the West Coast scheduled for Friday, October 1st. The Stampeders come to town for a pair of Friday night summer clashes on July 16th and August 20th.

The end of the summer is highlighted by a visit from the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, August 26th at 7:00 PM.

The push to the playoffs and 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton will then be boosted with four of eight remaining games at home after the Labour Day Weekend. This includes a stretch of three consecutive games at BC Place beginning on Friday, September 24th and a visit from the Edmonton Football Team.

After the second visit from Saskatchewan followed by a bye week, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers make their lone regular season trip to Vancouver on Saturday, October 16th in the third and final fan-friendly start of 4:00 PM. The Lions then close out their 2021 regular season with two games in the East: a visit to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, October 22nd before Campbell makes his return to the nation’s capital for a clash with the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, October 29th.

Quick Hits: 2021 Schedule Breakdown