Mike Reilly, Lions Reach Contract Settlement As QB Signs New Two-Year Deal

The BC Lions Football Club and Quarterback Mike Reilly have reached a contract settlement that has resulted in Reilly signing a new two-year deal that keeps number 13 in orange and black through the 2022 season.

“I’m beyond excited to continue preparing for next season and to have all the business stuff behind us, Reilly said from his offseason home in Seattle.

“As we entered this offseason, I haven’t been this healthy since before I became a starter. So that part is great. I think I speak for everybody with the Lions; players, coaches and fans, when I say I can’t wait to get back out there and compete for the Grey Cup.”

Reilly, 35, will enter his 11th CFL season in 2021 and second back in BC after re-joining the squad as a free agent in February 2019. Reilly’s 3,897 passing yards in 2019 moved him into 15th on the CFL all-time list with 31,522 total passing yards. It was also the fifth time in his career he threw for at least 20 touchdowns.

Reilly previously appeared in 99 games over six seasons with the Edmonton Football Team and passed for a remarkable 26,929 yards on 2,120 completions and 144 touchdowns. He also became just the third player in CFL history behind Doug Flutie and Anthony Calvillo to eclipse the 5,000-yard passing mark in three straight seasons.

Reilly also led the Green and Gold to a Grey Cup win in 2015- where he was named MVP in the victory over Ottawa- and won CFL Most Outstanding Player in 2017.

The native of Kennewick, Washington began his CFL career with the Lions in 2010 and quickly went from the practice squad to backup behind Travis Lulay. He started two games in the 2012 season and passed for a total of 684 yards on 74 completions plus four touchdowns while leading the Lions to a pair of victories to help cap off the regular season in first place in the West Division with a 13-5 record.