Lions Donate Over $26,000 Kids’ Worth Of Jerseys To Local Charities

As we continue this season of giving, the BC Lions Football Club is proud to donate over $26,000 worth of toddler and youth jerseys to the following charities: Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, Surrey Christmas Bureau and Options Community Services.

“Giving back to local communities is always a major pillar of our football club, especially to those in need around the holidays,” said Lions president Rick LeLacheur.

“2020 has been hard on a lot of young families and hopefully this donation will put a smile on the faces of many of our young Lions fans.”

“We are grateful to organizations like the BC Lions for donating merchandise to help create Christmas experiences for children in our community,” said Chris Bayliss, Executive Director of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

“No matter the situation, a child is a child at Christmas time, and during the holidays all they want is that gift to unwrap just like all of their friends.”

Added Options Community Services CEO Christine Mohr:

“We thank the BC Lions for this generous donation of 140 Lions jerseys to our charity. It’s because of these amazing donors that we are able to be there for so many of our community in need.

“At this time of year, many underprivileged children go without gifts and something to call their own. This donation will help build a child’s sense of pride and rise above difficult circumstances of their lives while proudly wearing their BC Lions jersey.”

Earlier this month, the Lions also announced proceeds from mask sales during COVD-19 totaling over $7,500 were donated to local food banks around the province.

Said Food Banks BC Executive Director Dan Huang-Taylor:

“Food Banks BC is so thankful for the support we have received from the BC Lions.

In what has been a hugely challenging year for so many communities across the province, this generous donation will have a significant impact in helping our food banks as they support families and individuals.”