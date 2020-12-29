Gamboa Signs Two-Year Extension With Lions

The BC Lions Football Club has signed DB Victor Gamboa (A) to an extension through the 2022 season. He was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Gamboa, 25, suited up in seven games for the Lions in 2019 and recorded eight defensive tackles plus an interception while also playing a big role on special teams.

The native of Tacoma, Washington was originally signed by the Lions for April mini-camp in 2018 and would attend main camp with the Ottawa REDBLACKS that same year.

Gamboa previously enjoyed a productive career at Eastern Washington where he racked up 159 total tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass break-ups in 42 games from 2014-17.

The Lions on Wednesday also announced the addition of OL Kent Perkins (A) to the roster.

Perkins (6-5, 320 lbs)- Was most recently a member of the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks in 2019 after spending parts of two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. He originally joined the Bengals as a non-drafted free agent in 2017.

In four years at the University of Texas, Perkins started in 34 games, mostly at the right guard position, and helped the Longhorns reach the Alamo Bowl in 2013 and the Texas Bowl in 2014.