DB Kenny Ladler Returns To Lions

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions Football Club announced on Tuesday that DB Kenny Ladler (A) has re-signed with the team.

“Kenny is a player we were thrilled to add last year and having him in our secondary gives us another solid veteran who can play in multiple spots,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

Ladler (6’1”, 200 lbs)- joined the Lions last February following a two-year NFL stint split between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team where he recorded 13 combined tackles in nine regular season contests.

Prior to returning south, Ladler suited up in 34 regular season games with the Edmonton Football Team (2016-17), registering 156 defensive tackles, five interceptions, including one returned for a major, and three forced fumbles.

The native of Stone Mountain, Georgia enjoyed four productive seasons at Vanderbilt, earning All-SEC honours after leading his team with 91 defensive tackles as a senior. Ladler then joined the Buffalo Bills as a non-drafted free agent in 2014 and dressed for games before spending all of the next season on the practice squad.