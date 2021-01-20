Lions Re-Sign Team Outstanding Lineman Figueroa

The BC Lions Football Club has signed OL Joel Figueroa (A) to a contract extension. Figueroa was eligible to become a free agent next month.

“I can’t wait to hit the field this season. We have a great chance to win with this group coach Campbell and Neil McEvoy is putting together,” said Figueroa.

“This past year has been challenging for a lot of us but staying in the lower mainland and getting the chance to work out with a few of my teammates and O-Line brothers has kept me motivated for when we get the green light to put on the pads.”

Since his highly anticipated arrival in 2018 free agency, Figueroa (6’6, 320 lbs), has made a huge impact on the squad’s offensive line. Suiting up primarily at left tackle, Figueroa has started 34 games with the Lions and was named the team’s nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Lineman in each of his two seasons in orange.

Figueroa previously spent two seasons (2016-17) with the Edmonton Football Team, appearing in 33 games and making the switch to left tackle early in 2017.

He first broke into the CFL in 2013 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he played three seasons and helped the Ticats reach the Grey Cup on two occasions.

Prior to moving north, Figueroa enjoyed a productive five-year college career with his hometown Miami Hurricanes. Highlights at ‘The U’ included his junior year where he helped the program gain over 5,000 yards of offence for just the eighth time in school history. Figueroa also took home the team’s Community Service Man of the Year in 2010.