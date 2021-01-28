Knevel Returns! Lions Re-Sign OL To Extension

The BC Lions Football Club has locked up another key piece up front with the signing of OL David Knevel (N) to a contract extension. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 9th.

“David is a player who has taken big strides since his arrival,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“Along with providing depth, we also see him fitting in with the intense competition we will have from day one of training camp.”

Knevel (6’8”, 325 lbs)- Has suited up in 19 games over the past two seasons, including a start at left tackle in the final contest of 2019. The versatile Knevel was selected in round three (21st overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft after a solid four-year stint at the University of Nebraska where he suited up in 28 contests.

The native of Brantford, Ontario helped the Cornhuskers become the Big Ten’s top pass blocking unit in 2016. Off the field, Knevel was a three-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honour Roll selection.