The BC Lions Football Club on Friday signed LB Noah Robinson (N) to a contract extension that keeps him in orange through the 2022 season.

Robinson (6’4” 240 lbs)- Suited up in 16 games in his rookie season with the Lions. The club’s third-round pick (26th overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft played a big role on special teams after his solid showing at training camp in Kamloops.

The Barrie, Ontario native began his college career at the University of Memphis, racking up 35 solo tackles in 28 appearances. He then transferred to Missouri and suited up in 12 games over two seasons.