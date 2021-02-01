He’s Back! Burnham Signs Extension With Lions

The BC Lions Football Club has signed three-time CFL All-Star Bryan Burnham (A) to a contract extension. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 9th.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the only organization I’ve ever known,” said Burnham from his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Not being able to hit the field last year was tough, but it also made me more hungry to get back up to Vancouver and help this team reach its championship potential. With Mike and some of the other pieces on offence, we expect to be better in 2021.”

Burnham (6’2”, 205 lbs)- Is back for a seventh season in orange and enters 2021 tenth on the club’s all-time list with 5,651 receiving yards while his 33 touchdown receptions are good for eighth among all-time Lions. In 2019, Burnham became just the second Lions receiver after Geroy Simon to record four consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons while his career high of 1,492 yards was good for second in the CFL behind only Hamilton’s Brandon Banks.

Voted as having the ‘Best Hands in the CFL’ by his fellow peers, Burnham’s knack for highlight-reel catches has made him a fan favourite on the west coast. Signed as a free agent ahead of 2014 training camp after four solid years at the University of Tulsa, Burnham spent the first 11 weeks of his rookie season on the practice squad before making his CFL debut on September 19th against Toronto and catching his first CFL TD pass from Kevin Glenn.