Linebacker Mitch Barnett Announces Retirement

The BC Lions Football Club salutes Mitch Barnett on the day the linebacker announced his retirement from professional football.

“It’s a tough decision to move on, but I’m ready for what’s next. It was outstanding to live out my childhood dream of playing football and I’m honoured to say I finished my career as a Lion,” said Barnett.

The North Vancouver native joined his hometown Lions as a free agent in 2018 following two years as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He was an integral part of the special teams unit, registering nine tackles in his first season in orange.

Following his high school playing days at Handsworth, Barnett suited up at Simon Fraser for his first two seasons of eligibility. He then transferred to UBC for his junior and senior seasons and helped the Thunderbirds capture the 2015 Vanier Cup. The Tiger-Cats then selected him in round seven (59th overall) of the 2016 CFL Draft.

“Mitch was a great pro with us on and off the field,” said Lions co-GM and director of football ops. Neil McEvoy.

“We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter in life and look forward to him being a big part of our local Lions alumni that support us at BC Place and other club events.”