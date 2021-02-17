Lions Add Three More On Defence; Banks, Thurmon & Hayes

The BC Lions Football Club today added DL Josh Banks (A), DL Kevin Thurmon (A) and DB Damon Hayes (A) to the roster.

Banks (6’4”, 290 lbs)- Most recently suited up in all four pre-season games with the New York Giants in 2018 after spending most of the previous season on their practice squad. The Cary, North Carolina native suited up in 43 games at Wake Forest (2012-16), recording 107 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one interception and one touchdown. He chipped in with a pair of sacks in the Demon Deacons’ 2016 Military Bowl win over Temple.

Thurmon (6’3”, 298 lbs)- Split his collegiate career between Ball State (2015-17) and Arkansas State (2018-19). After his transfer to the Red Wolves, the Chicago native registered 117 combined tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks one fumble and a pass knockdown in 25 games After helping Mount Carmel win state high school championships in 2013 and 2013,. Thurmon was ranked the 21st-best player in Illinois by 24/7 sports.

Hayes (6’1”, 201 lbs)- The native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland enjoyed four solid years (2016-19) at Rutgers. Suiting up in 47 games at cornerback, Hayes racked up 164 total tackles, six interceptions, 31 pass knockdowns, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery while also being named an All-Big Ten Honourable mention in the 2017 season.