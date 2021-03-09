With the calendar turning to March, football would normally be on the horizon. As we now know, these times are anything but normal. But as we continue to slowly but methodically drive the field toward the COVID-19 pandemic end zone, return to play plans are being discussed at the CFL level, with provincial health authorities and the folks at BC Place in hopes of getting fans safely back into the stadium at some point in 2021. The return to play plans are being discussed on a day-to-day basis.

Team president Rick LeLacheur spoke on a variety of those plans, at the top of that list being around the question of fans in the stands. One thing is for certain: if you’re currently a Lions season ticket holder you will have the priority to be inside BC Place whenever fans are allowed back in.

We now look at some of the key points addressed by LeLacheur in the club’s efforts to plan a safe return to the field in 2021.

More On the 100 Percent Priority For Season Ticket Holders

We’ve outlined it in the intro, but any plan surrounding socially distance fans or a certain capacity allowed will first be given to our Lions season ticket holders. They all can reach out to their account reps for additional info as we go along with these return to play plans:

The Introduction Of Mobile Tickets And Clear Bag Policy

As always, the goal will be for fans to enjoy the quickest, easiest and safest entry into BC Place on game day. In order to achieve that, the Lions will go full mobile with tickets, institute a policy where clear bags will only be permitted for entry and even stop allowing cash to be used at all concessions:

Talks With Health Officials And Getting Players Across The Border

LeLacheur was quick to point out the CFL is taking cues from the NHL’s successful return to play in 2021. A big challenge compared to other sports is the roster size and need to get players back across the border for the first time since 2019. Vaccinations will no doubt help, but the plan will be to have all players coming into town undergoing a quarantine period:

Logistical Planning For A Training Camp In Kamloops

LeLacheur, Neil McEvoy and Rick Campbell continue to plan as if Kamloops and Thompson Rivers University will be the location for 2021 training camp. How different is planning to travel for camp during a pandemic compared to prior years?

The Future Of Radio Broadcasts After TSN 1040 Was Shut Down Last Month

The Lions’ president sticks to his belief that a true game day experience starts when fans leave their homes to commute to the stadium and ends when they return to their front door several hours later. A big part of that routine involves listening to both pre and post-game coverage on the radio. LeLacheur spoke a bit more on the process for securing a solid radio home for the Lions in 2021 and beyond.

Staying In Contact On Return To Play

As we continue to drive the field on this long journey to a return, things can change in a heartbeat. LeLacheur wants all of our great fans to know we will communicate any important messages accordingly.

