Lions On Clock With 1st Pick In Global Draft

The BC Lions Football Club is on the clock with the 1st overall selection in the 2021 CFL Global Draft set for Thursday, April 15th at 10:00 am PT.

With 297 eligible prospects at a variety of positions originating from no less than 25 different international countries, the entire Lions brass has had plenty of film and virtual combine footage to break down.

“The crop has been increased,” said Simon of the available Global players compared to previous years.

“Lots of them have played at a high level so their training and play have been developed at that high level. We’re finally going to reap the benefits of seeing the guys going through those programs.”

“I think the CFL has done a really good job at investing and finding these guys, literally from all over the place now,” said Lions head coach Rick Campbell.

This is literally people from all over the world and you’re getting the best guys. It’s guys that are going to end up in the NFL or the CFL.”

68 of those prospects eligible to be chosen on Thursday suited up for NCAA schools while an additional 19 have been a part of NFL International Pathway projects. Starting in 2021, CFL teams will dress two Global players on the active roster plus keep an additional three on the practice roster.

Added Simon on picking 1st overall: “We have a plan for the type of player we want to take. It will be someone who will make that impact from day one of camp.”

As the Global Draft operates with a ‘snake’ order format, the Lions also currently hold the 18th, 19th and 36th overall selections.

