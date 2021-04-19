Lions Add Three, Including Former Vikings Draft Pick Aruna

The BC Lions Football Club has signed the following three players to the roster: DE Ade Aruna (A), DE Kendall Futrell (A) and DB Jeff Hector (A).

Aruna (6’6, 270 lbs)- Was most recently a member of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders after signing a futures deal with the team in December of 2019. Aruna was selected in round six (218th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft by Minnesota and would suit up in pre-season that year before injuring his knee.

Aruna enjoyed four solid years at Tulane where he started 34 games at defensive end and registered 107 total tackles, 12 sacks, four pass knockdowns and three forced fumbles. Originally from Nigeria, he moved with his family to La Lumiere, Indiana for the start of high school.

Futrell (6’2, 226 lbs)- Split 2020 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans practice squads. Originally signed with the Bengals as a non-drafted free agent last April before being waived in late October. Futrell attended East Carolina University from 2016-19 and registered 119 total tackles, 16 sacks, six pass knockdowns, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

As a junior, led all Pirate defenders with 11 quarterback pressures and five batted down passes.

Hector (6’0, 185 lbs)- Attended 2020 training camp with the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team as a non-drafted free agent. After overcoming back and foot injuries, the Los Angeles native dressed in 20 games over four years at University of Redlands and had 47 tackles, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.