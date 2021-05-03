Lions Ready To Roar For 2021 CFL Draft

The BC Lions Football Club is ready to roar for the 2021 CFL Draft on Tuesday afternoon. It all gets underway at 4:00 pm PT with two hours of LIVE coverage on TSN.

With the 4th, 15th, 22nd, 40th and 51st selections, the Lions will look to further upgrade their pool of young Canadian prospects for this season and beyond.



“At the end of the day, you want a guy for six, seven, eight years like the Hunter Stewards of the world, like the Jason Clermonts of the world, who stayed with us for eight years,” said Lions co-GM/director of football ops. Neil McEvoy.

“You want to get guys who are going to be with you and be a part of your team so you can build around them. You want to bring guys in so they can complement the current National guys you have so that the next group of guys you can just slot them in and all of a sudden you have a pretty good football team with good Nationals.”

Said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell: “Our entire scouting brass is excited for another opportunity to add to our impressive crop of Canadian talent. We’re also confident we’ll find some players who will come in and make us a better team from day one of camp.”

For more info and up-to-the-minute coverage on Tuesday, visit our BC Lions Draft Central page HERE.

For the 2021 CFL Draft tracker and complete selection order, click HERE.