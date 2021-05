The BC Lions Football Club addressed the line of scrimmage with their first selection in Tuesday’s CFL Draft, grabbing NC State DL Daniel Joseph 4thoverall.

Joseph (6’3, 265 lbs)- The Toronto native transferred from Penn State to NC State for the 2020 season and led the Wolfpack with 6.5 sacks while also recording 37 total tackles over his eight starts. Joseph was also named ACC Defensive Player of the Week following a win over Liberty.

In 32 games over three seasons (2017-19) at Penn State, Joseph registered 29 total tackles, five sacks, one pass knockdown, one forced fumble plus a fumble recovery.

Joseph is the cousin of former Lions defensive lineman and 2015 1st Round Draft Pick Ese Mrabure-Ajufo and brother of Faith Ekakitie, a defensive lineman selected 1st overall by Winnipeg in the 2017 CFL Draft.