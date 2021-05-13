Two More For Line Of Scrimmage | Lions Add Broxton & Kitchen

The BC Lions Football Club today signed OL Jarell Broxton (A) and DT Cameren Kitchen (A) to the training camp roster.

Broxton (6’5”, 325 lbs)- Most recently was on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers roster after signing as a free agent in February 2020. His last game action came with the Arena Football League’s Baltimore Brigade in 2019 where he suited up at offensive line and also hauled in a pair of receptions for 27 yards. He previously spent parts of two seasons on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad after signing as a non-drafted free agent in April 2016.

Jarell transferred from Lackawanna Junior College to Baylor for his final two years of eligibility (2014-15). Jarell started 21 of his 26 appearances with the Bears at right guard and helped them to a Big 12 Championship in 2014. As a senior, Jarell earned All-Big 12 First Team and ESPN Big 12 All-Bowl team honours.

Kitchen (6’3”, 290 lbs)- Spent part of 2020 with the Blues of the US developmental Spring League. After cracking the roster as a true freshman, Cam went on to suit up in 50 games over five seasons at the University of Delaware and registered 171 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles plus an interception. As a senior, Cam earned Third Team All-CAA honours.