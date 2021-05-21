Lions Sign Three From 2021 Draft Class: Hladik, Green & Packer

The BC Lions Football Club today signed three Nationals selected in this month’s 2021 CFL Draft: LB Ben Hladik, DL Alfred Green and OL Tyler Packer.

Hladik: Round 3, 22nd overall (6’4, 235 lbs)- The Vernon native begins his pro journey after three excellent seasons with the UBC Thunderbirds (2017-19) where he recorded 189 total tackles, 6.5 sacks plus one interception that was returned for a touchdown.

A two-time U Sports All-Canadian selection, Hladik was named Canada West Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and a defensive Captain for the T-Birds in 2019. Hladik was a standout with the Vernon Panthers of BC High School Football, helping the program reach the 2016 Subway Bowl at BC Place.

Green: Round 5, 40th overall (6’3”, 233 lbs)- Enjoyed four solid years at Wilfrid Laurier (2016-19) and helped the Golden Hawks capture the 2016 Yates Cup. In 24 total games with the program, Green recorded 52 total tackles to go along with four sacks, three forced fumbles plus a fumble recovery.

Packer: Round 6, 51st overall (6’6”, 334 lbs)- Was a member of the Calgary Dinos from 2017-19 and made an immediate impact by becoming the first rookie to start at tackle since former Lion Kirby Fabien in 2009. He would earn Canada West Rookie of the Year honours in that 2017 campaign. Packer helped the Dinos capture the 2019 Vanier Cup championship.