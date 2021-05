In response to the announcement this afternoon by Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial government to a restart, Lions president Rick LeLacheur issued the following statement:

“As a football club, we are very encouraged by both today’s announcements and the fact case numbers in British Columbia continue to decline. As we’ve stated all along, our goal is to host as many fans as we can beginning with our home opener. We will continue to monitor developments over the next several weeks and work with Provincial Health Officials with the goal of welcoming back our great fans to BC Place in the safest manner possible.”

The CFL has a target date of August 5th to kick off the 2021 campaign. A 14-game regular season schedule will be announced in the coming days.