Two More Receivers Added | Lions Sign Hatcher And Fuller

The BC Lions Football Club today added two wide receivers to the training camp roster: WR Keon Hatcher (A) and WR Keyston Fuller (A).

Hatcher (6’2, 207 lbs)- Spent a majority of the last four seasons in the NFL, including a stint with the Oakland Raiders where he was promoted to the active roster in week one of 2018. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native also spent time on the practice roster for both the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Keon enjoyed four solid seasons at the University of Arkansas (2013-16) where he suited up in 37 games and recorded 127 catches for 1,845 yards and 18 touchdowns while also chipping in on the ground with 21 carries for 264 yards and one major. To cap off his NCAA career, Keon was named to the Pro Football Focus All-SEC Second Team and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Fuller (6’0, 180 lbs)- The native of Griffin, Georgia transferred from Duke to the University of Richmond for his senior year of 2019. In 12 starts with the Spiders, Keyson registered 53 receptions for 962 yards and ten touchdowns. His receiving yards total was third overall in the Colonial Athletic Association and 11th-highest in Richmond program history. He would go on to earn third-team All-CAA honours for his performance that season.