Lions Add 4 To Camp Roster Including Former Michigan QB

The BC Lions Football Club has signed the following four players to the training camp roster: QB Shea Patterson (A), WR Johnathon Johnson (A), DB Tyvis Powell (A) and DB Jalon Edwards-Cooper (A).

Patterson (6’2”, 202 lbs)- Made his pro debut with the Blues of the US developmental Spring League after attending training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier last year. The Toledo, Ohio native transferred from Ole Miss to Michigan for his final two years of college (2018-19).

Shea’s 5,661 passing yards as a Wolverine is good for seventh on the program’s all-time list, ahead of both Tom Brady and his head coach at Michigan Jim Harbaugh. He was also a two-time All-Big Ten selection and won the school’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2018.

Johnson (5’10”, 180 lbs)- A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Johnathon signed with the Washington Football Team as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 after suiting up in 46 games over four seasons (2016-19) at Missouri. With the Tigers, Johnson hauled in 153 receptions for 2,190 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In the 2017 Texas Bowl, Johnson caught a 76-yard touchdown pass from current Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock.

Powell (6’3”, 210 lbs)- The Bedford, Ohio native originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a non-drafted free agent in 2016 and then landed with the San Francisco 49ers where he suited up in ten games from 2017-18 and recorded 11 total tackles. Made his first NFL start in a 2018 Thursday Night Football win against the Oakland Raiders.

Tyvis enjoyed a solid four-year career at Ohio State (2012-15), recording eight interceptions, nine pass knockdowns in 41 games. He was named Defensive MVP of the 2015 College Football National Championship when the Buckeyes took down Oregon 42-20.

Edwards-Cooper (5’11”, 175 lbs)- Enjoyed four solid seasons at Texas A&M- Commerce (2016-19) where he recorded six interceptions, six sacks, four forced fumbles, 141 total tackles and 18 tackles for a loss.

The Spring, Texas native helped the Lions win a Division II National Championship in 2017 as they defeated West Florida 37-27 in the title game.