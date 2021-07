The BC Lions Football Club announced today the following players have been released from the training camp roster:

QB D’Angelo Fulford (A)

LB Kendall Futrell (A)

DB Damon Hayes (A)

DL Bryant Jones (A)

WR Shane Leatherbury (A)

WR Tim Lukas (A)

DB Ben Minaker (N)

DL Lewis Neal (A)

WR Devin Phelps (A)

RB Andrew Pocrnic (N)

LB Noah Robinson (N)

DB Isiah Swann (A)