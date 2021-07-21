Lions Mourn Loss Of Longtime Former Coach Chuck McMann

he BC Lions Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former long-time assistant coach Chuck McMann.

Said Lions Co-GM/Director of Football Operations Neil McEvoy:

“Chuck’s passion for football and coaching was second to none. He also brought a classy and professional approach to the Lions organization, those of which we made sure we’re emulated throughout the entire club.

The Lions organization was truly better for having Chuck around for a long period of time. Our thoughts go out his wife Marg and their entire family at this difficult time.”

McMann coached special teams and running backs with the Lions from 2008-15, serving under both Wally Buono and Mike Benevides, while earning a Grey Cup ring in 2011.