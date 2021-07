The BC Lions Football Club today released the following players from the training camp roster:

QB William Arndt (A)

RB Reggie Corbin (A)

WR Jamal Custis (A)

WR Keyston Fuller (A)

DB Jeff Hector (A)

DE Trevon Hill (A)

LB Damian Jamieson (N)

WR Johnathon Johnson (A)

FB Kayden Johnson (A)

DB Austin Joyner (A)

DB Jermaine Kelly Jr. (A)

DL Cam Kitchen (A)

DB Matt McConnell (N)

OL Marcus Norman (A)

OL Phillip Norman (A)

WR Jimmie Robinson Jr. (A)

WR Jesse Walker (N)

LB Jordan M. Williams (A)