Reilly Remains Optimistic For Friday

As preparation heats up for the first game action in almost two full years, a big storyline in Lions corners for the past several days has been the status of quarterback Michael Reilly. Number 13 has remained limited in practice and with just one more walkthrough day before strapping on the pads to take on Saskatchewan, he addressed the status of his injured elbow during Wednesday’s post-practice media availability.

Simply put? The 2017 CFL Most Outstanding Player remains optimistic for Friday’s clash in Regina, even if he has remained limited throughout most of training camp and all of this week.

“(It’s) definitely the effects of having two years off and then coming out throughout training camp to do what needs to be done to get ready for the game,” said Reilly of his limited participation.

“There were certainly times I could be out throwing, but it wasn’t the best scenario for the long term; to be fresh and be 100 percent where I need to be for Friday. We were on a pitch count all week.”

Keep in mind just how tough and durable Reilly has had to be throughout his great career. Although his 2019 season ended with three games to go due to a broken wrist, he said at the time he would have been back had those Lions qualified for the playoffs.

He also missed no time after hurting his ankle in a loss at Hamilton in August. Just like with that particular instance, he has remained in close contact with head therapist Tristan Sandhu and the club’s medical staff.

“Myself, the training staff and the coaching staff kind of came up with a game plan to make sure things were being monitored. The last thing we wanted was to overwork and then wake up on Friday, game day, which is most important to be feeling good, and maybe not be at our best. That’s kind of how it went down this week.”

Head coach Rick Campbell is also very involved in the process as he aims to make his long-awaited Lions sideline debut with his number one gunslinger. Campbell echoed the comments about every decision up to this point being based on the best possible chance for Reilly to be behind centre for the Lions’ first offensive series and beyond.

“I’m fully optimistic that he’s going to go. It’s just a plan we have to have his arm as live as possible for Friday night,” said Campbell.

“We will go from there but I would say that I’m very optimistic that he will be good to go.”

Reilly himself made no secret of the fact that a year off helped his body recover from bumps and bruises that come with the regular football grind. Elbow pain aside, he still feels ready to contribute for years to come.

“I definitely feel like a rookie in a sense of the excitement level. Every year, you’re excited about the first game but this year, for obvious reasons, it’s ratcheted up,” the quarterback said.

“Not playing for two years and then going through a training camp without a pre-season, the only team we’ve seen is ourselves. You’re always ready to go and play somebody else, see somebody else’s defence, go up against some other players. Definitely excited to go and start this new year off.”

That’s the collective mind for every Lions player this week. They can’t pass up the chance to hit someone in green. Reilly will be especially motivated to improve on what happened in his highly-anticipated first year back in the den.

2019 was indeed a long time ago. Bring on the new chapter of Lions football.

