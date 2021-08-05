It’s happening, folks! Your BC Lions are hours away from playing their first game of any kind in nearly two years. That’s it, though. We’ll stop harping on how long it’s been and simply enjoy what should be a very exciting return in 2021. And what a way to start it. The opener in Saskatchewan has plenty of juicy storylines.

With plenty of roster turnover across the league, much emphasis will be placed on some of the newer faces making their team or league debuts.

We now present five exciting new Lions to watch out for when we lock horns with the Roughriders on Friday night.

RB James Butler

With free agent addition Shaq Cooper on the shelf this week, Butler gets the nod as the featured back. His most recent pro experience came with the XFL Houston Roughnecks in 2020 where he rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in five contests.

Prior to that, Butler had a training camp stint with Saskatchewan in 2019 and also a cup of coffee in Oakland Raiders training camp.

Butler brings a physical element to the run game that the offence will no doubt welcome early on. With plenty of excitement around the receiving core, it will be interesting to see how much of an impact will be made in the running game.

WR Lucky Whitehead

About those receivers… Whitehead has come as advertised through three weeks of camp and the prep for Friday’s opener. Virtually every long ball he caught in Kamloops went for a touchdown and he will also make a big impact on special teams.

With the likes of Bryan Burnham, Lemar Durant, Shaq Johnson and Jevon Cottoy looking to pick up where they left off, newcomers such as Lucky and Dominique Rhymes will be welcome additions when it comes to matchup problems for the opposing defence.

As a member of the Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers in 2019, Whitehead hauled in 52 receptions for 521 yards and two majors, plus racked up 596 kickoff return yards including a 104-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Argonauts in a week five contest. Bring on the speed!

DB Obum Gwacham

We can really list any of the defensive line newcomers here, but the man known simply as ‘Boom’ could have the makings of being a great one for this new-look position group. Long and athletic, he will look to make life miserable for the Riders’ offensive line on Friday night.

He’s not your typical CFL rookie either. Gwacham suited up in 15 NFL games split between the Saints and Jets from 2015-17 after being selected in round six by the Seattle Seahawks. It was in Seattle where he listed Cliff Avril as one of his mentors that showed him the ropes.

Getting to the quarterback is just one of a few elements the Lions need to improve on this season. Remember the name Boom.

LB Jordan Williams

The 1st overall pick in the 2020 CFL Draft finally embarks on his new professional journey after bouncing around from San Francisco 49ers mini-camp to a visit with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2019 where he was first told of his option to enter the draft as a Canadian.

The East Carolina product will get the nod at middle linebacker alongside Bo Lokombo and Anthony Cioffi. A major piece of this revamped defence that has no less than eight new starters from the get-go.

Like Gwacham, Williams will be counted on to use his experience to hit the ground running in this defensive scheme.

DB KiAnte Hardin

We have talked at length about the secondary being the most experienced position for this Lions defence to begin 2021. Hardin presents the lone rookie option this week with veterans TJ Lee, Garry Peters, Marcus Sayles and second-year man Victor Gamboa rounding out the starting unit.

Hardin represents the rawest of the bunch on defence as he makes his pro debut after three solid years at Pittsburg State. Look out for some new playmakers in the secondary.

Sleep well tonight, Lions fans.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com