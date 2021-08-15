News And Notes | Lions Prepare To Host Elks

Following the gritty road win over the Calgary Stampeders, your BC Lions are back to work preparing for a big home opener test against the Edmonton Elks this Thursday night at BC Place. It marks the first of two meetings this season between these West Division foes and the hometown Lions have an early opportunity to get a huge leg up in the standings against the newly re-branded Elks from the Alberta capital.

Some news and notes ahead of the 67th home opener in franchise history.

Home At Last

We will be celebrating the long-awaited return home more as the week progresses, but it feels great to finally be back home in front of our great fans. It will have been 656 days since we last enjoyed Lions football at BC Place and we hope everyone in attendance soaks it all in.

The squad will also be looking to re-establish their home as a fortress for visiting teams. This is after posting a dismal 3-6 mark at BC Place in a forgettable 2019 campaign. It’s a clean slate and we’re grateful for that.

“Oh, sheesh. It’s going to be really exciting,” said defensive back Anthony Cioffi.

“I’m looking forward to a huge turnout, everybody making some noise for us. That’s really what sets it apart. It gives them another person to worry about. So, come bring some noise and we’ll definitely bring the energy.”

And how about the way this sets up for the post-Labour Day stretch drive? Following next week’s visit to Ottawa and a bye, the Lions will play six of their final ten games at home including a stretch of three in a row: September 24th, October 1st and October 16th with the second bye week sandwiched in between.

Hungry Hungry Elks

It should be a motivated and angry Elks squad coming to town Thursday. Trevor Harris and company are 0-2 after dropping home contests to Ottawa and Montreal to kick things off.

What’s even more bizarre is the fact they have posted just 25 points combined in those two losses and also failed to get into the end zone against the REDBLACKS in week one. With quarterback Trevor Harris and a group of playmakers that includes Greg Ellingson, Derel Walker and James Wilder Jr., don’t expect them to stay quiet for long.

Head coach Rick Campbell certainly isn’t looking at the standings as any sort of measuring stick.

“They’re a good team. They’ve got a lot of good players,” said Campbell.

“We’re going to have to handle our business and play really well to beat them. I try not to get caught up too much in the other team; they’ll still move the ball and those things. They have some veteran guys over there that have done some really good things in this league, so we’re going to have to be on top of our game to beat them.”

It will certainly be another good test for a Lions defence that has allowed just ten points (three field goals and a rouge), since halftime of week one against the Roughriders.

And how about this beauty nugget from CFL stats man Steve Daniel? This is the first time since 1966 that both Edmonton and Calgary begin a season 0-2.

Injury And Transaction Report

With Michael Reilly’s injured elbow seemingly causing him no difficulty in Calgary the other night, the plan remains to go slowly on the day-to-day practice front. He was once again dressed and a limited participant on Sunday.

“I’d say there is progress. I wouldn’t call it leaps and bounds but I would say it’s slow and steady progress as we go,” said Campbell of Reilly’s situation.

“We’re always hoping that he plays and hoping that it continues to get a little better each week.”

Others with limited status on day one were RB James Butler (ankle), WR Lemar Durant DL Tim Bonner (hamstring) and LB Bo Lokombo (hip).

OL Ryker Mathews (head), OL Hunter Steward (knee) and DB Garry Peters (hamstring) all did not participate on day one.

Later in the day, the squad also announced kicker Takeru Yamasaki was released after going just 4/8 in his field goal attempts in two contests. American Stefan Flintoft handled all of the kicking duties on day one as Jake Ford returned home to the United States to sort out some immigration issues. Ford is expected back with the club as early as this week.

