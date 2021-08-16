The Rain Man returns to BC Place this Thursday for the Lions 2021 season home opener against the newly named Edmonton Elks.

Chris Rainey, the utility back, is currently the Lions’ all-time leader in kickoff return yards at 5,303 and counting He is getting re-accustomed to his football home after spending the last two years away from the west coast. In 2019, he enjoyed a productive season in Toronto. He then re-signed with the Lions before a 2020 season that ultimately didn’t take place because of the pandemic.

As a result, the 33-year-old running back and return specialist feels recharged and is ecstatic to be back in orange and black.

“Oh, it feels good. I’m just glad to be back in the dome so I don’t have to worry about any kind of weather, ever!” Rainey chuckled.

There are just some elements that are unmatched anywhere else than playing for BC, according to Rainey.

“The dome, the colours, home. Plus, this is the best chance I got to win the Grey Cup, too. I’ve always wanted to play with Michael Reilly so that’s a plus,” he said.

The Lions came out on top 15-9 in Calgary last Thursday night. The offence put points on the board first and the defence took care of business.

Michael Reilly threw for 342 yards despite being limited at practice all last week, and still got his five receivers involved on the offence.

James Butler and Rainey handled the workload at running backs. And the Lions’ defence accounted for three sacks by Bo Lokombo, Tim Bonner and Obum Guacham as well as the four interceptions from Marcus Sayles, Bo Lokombo and rookies KiAnte Hardin and Jalen Edwards-Cooper.

Rainey showed he still has plenty of gas in the tank. With Butler banged up on the sidelines, he who took six carries for 43 yards to keep the chains moving for the offence while Calgary’s special teams forced Rainey to earn his return yards last Thursday.

“We won. That’s all it matters,” Rainey said.

He entered training camp in Kamloops fueled up from having a year off in 2020 and he looked shifty as ever. His speed and jukes appeared that he’s still the same Rainey people remembered — perhaps no need to worry about this running back who’s over the age of 30.

“That’s everywhere. They always worry about age, but all you got to do is prove the doubters wrong. It’s like being called too small all the time. I’ve always been called too small so all I do is just prove the doubters wrong. Plus, the best thing about having no season, it gave all the extra time to heal the body. I’m nice and fresh and ready to go,” Rainey said.

The Lions also added Butler and Shaq Cooper into the running back rotation this season. Along with the second-year back from Surrey, Jamel Lyles and David Mackie at fullback, which makes up a group of experienced backfields this early on into the season.

Rainey approves his fellow running backs’ work ethic so far.

“They’re good dudes. They listen, they understand everything. They work hard and all that stuff. That’s the thing about it. That’s what the vets are for, they help the young guys make it easy on the coaches. So as long the coaches got it to ease, that means I’m doing a good job,” he added.

“You make sure everyone is getting along. That’s when it starts at training camp, how the players get along and handle each other, what kind of character they got. Are they a troublemaker or not a troublemaker? You get together to know everyone, so you build that bond. When they respect you and you respect them, they listen.”

While the groundwork has been done in Kamloops and the Lions fought hard in the first two games. The return to BC Place will be suspense that has been building up since the return to play plan from the league.

Rainey has already spent five seasons with the club and many memories were created at BC Place. Although he only remembered the big wins, he’ll also want to start the 2021 home opener with a win against Edmonton.

“Protect the ball, score a touchdown, do everything I can to help the team win. That’s all it matters,” he said.

As for when the fans can expect the next breakout run from Rainey, he said, “this Thursday, we got to. We’re at home now. The rain is due,” said Rainey after Sunday’s practice.

The Lions practiced through the rain on Monday of this week. Perhaps it’s a sign of the Rain Man’s return.