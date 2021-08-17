Reilly Earns CFL Top Performer Of The Week Nod

It was a night where the defence earned most of the headlines, but quarterback Michael Reilly was ultimately recognized for his performance in the gritty win at Calgary, earning a CFL Top Performer of the Week nod.

Reilly was 26/33 for 342 yards, with 231 of those coming in the first half, while also scoring the game’s lone touchdown in a 15-9 victory that evened the squad’s record at 1-1.

In the process, Reilly moved past Darian Durant for 14th spot on the CFL’s all-time passing yards list.

Reilly and the Lions continue preparations for Thursday’s home opener with the Edmonton Elks. Kickoff is 7:00 pm at BC Place.

