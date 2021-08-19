Estate Of David Braley Makes $250,000 Donation to St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation

(Vancouver) – During this evening’s BC Lions home opener, the football club announced a $250,000 donation by the estate of David Braley to the BC provincial Heart Centre at St. Paul’s Hospital.

“We are very grateful for this donation. St. Paul’s Hospital is home to the BC provincial Heart Centre, where we see the most complex cardiac cases in the province. Gifts like this have a huge impact on our patients, many of whom rely on St. Paul’s Hospital for care they cannot get anywhere else,” says Dick Vollet, President and CEO, St. Paul’s Foundation.

Our late former owner and champion for his philanthropic work, Mr. Braley took great pride in giving back to communities and organizations near and dear to his heart.

After a health scare just prior to the 2016 season, Mr. Braley was under the care and guidance of the great doctors and caregivers at St. Paul’s Hospital, who played a major role in his recovery that eventually allowed him to return to work and everyday normal life. This gift in memory of Mr. Braley honours his incredible legacy in British Columbia.